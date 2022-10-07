 Will it be Modi vs Priyanka in Himachal elections? : The Tribune India

Will it be Modi vs Priyanka in Himachal elections?

Priyanka Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, October 6

Even as the Assembly elections date is yet to be announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will heat up the political climes in the state on the same day October 14 when both will address election rallies in the state.

  • Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Chamba while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Solan on October 14.
  • This will be the PM’s second visit to HP within 10 days
  • The PM addressed a public meeting at Bilaspur and took part in the Kullu Dasehra festivities on Tuesday
  • This will be his fourth visit to Himachal this year as he had visited Dharamsala to address the Chief Secretaries conference and addressed a rally in Shimla earlier this year.

The visit of the two leaders on the same day will add to the feverish political fervour with the Vidhan Sabha elections due in November. While Modi remains the main vote catcher and crowd puller for the BJP in a state, Priyanka owns a house in Chharabra, near here. So, it could well be an election where Modi and Priyanka are going to lead their party’s poll campaigns.

Priyanka has been frequently visiting her home here along with her mother and AICC president Sonia Gandhi but she has never addressed a meeting or remained politically active during her stay here. Rahul, too, has stayed at his sister’s house. With Himachal being the home state of national BJP chief JP Nadda, it becomes imperative for the BJP to retain the state and break the jinx of no government being able to repeat.

While Modi will address a public meeting at the Chowgan in Chamba, Priyanka will launch the election campaign of the Congress from Solan. In the absence of Rahul Gandhi, who is on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, it has been left to Priyanka to kickstart and bolster the party’s campaign in Himachal.

Incidentally, this will be the PM’s second visit to poll-bound Himachal within 10 days as he had addressed a public meeting at Bilaspur and took part in the Kullu Dasehra festivities yesterday. This will be his fourth visit to Himachal this year as he had visited Dharamsala to address the Chief Secretaries conference and addressed a rally in Shimla earlier this year.

With the PM likely to be busy with electioneering in Gujarat as the Assembly poll there are likely to be held with Himachal, the BJP is holding Modi rallies in Himachal in advance. The party is keen to capitalise on Modi’s Himachal connect considering that he is familiar with not just every nook and corner of the state, but also the political scenario here.

The top brass of the BJP, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, are expected to address rallies in HP after the polls are announced.

The BJP is way ahead of the Congress in its campaign with booth-level units being activated by party leaders.

