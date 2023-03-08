Will not allow Volvo buses to ply illegally in state: Agnihotri

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 7

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said here today that the state government would take steps within a month to not allow Volvo buses to ply illegally in the state.

Agnihotri, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “Hundreds of Volvo buses are plying in the state over the past 10 years without paying any tax to the government. We are working towards finding a permanent solution to the problem. We have discussed all legal issues involved and are studying a relevant judgment of the Tamil Nadu High Court. In a month’s time, we will solve this problem.”

He said that directions had been issued to impose a penalty of Rs 1 lakh each on the owners of luxury cars who had fraudulently registered their vehicles in the state. “We have identified 1,750 luxury vehicles that have been registered fraudulently in the state in connivance with officials and touts. We have directed the Transport Department to take the final decision on them. Meanwhile, a penalty of Rs 1 lakh has been imposed on the luxury car owners,” he added.

He listed the achievements of the Congress government in the past nearly three months and criticised the BJP for “trying to create an impression that the government is not serious about fulfilling 10 guarantees made to people”.

He said, “The BJP has become desperate in just three months of being out of power. It doesn’t have the patience to wait even for our first Budget. The Congress government will complete its tenure and fulfil all guarantees given to people.”