Will not rechristen schemes named after ex-PMs: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 27

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that his government did not believe in rechristening old schemes named after former prime ministers. He was replying to queries raised by MLAs Vinod Kumar (Nachan) and Lokender Kumar (Anni) during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha.

Sukhu said that his government had a lot of respect for all former prime ministers, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and schemes started in their names would continue, as he had announced in his Budget speech. Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur expressed apprehension regarding the fate of schools that had been constructed under the Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya Scheme launched by the previous BJP government. “There is a lot of confusion whether the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools scheme will be different from the Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya Scheme,” he asked the Chief Minister.

Sukhu said that the students of four to six primary schools located in the vicinity of a Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School would be clubbed and better sports and facilities would be provided to them. He added that at 62 places, land had been identified for day boarding schools, which would be located within 4 km of the sub-divisional headquarters.

He said, “A sum of Rs 36,000 is being spent on every primary school child. So, we are keen to club primary schools and create facilities like swimming pools and playgrounds there.” He added that at nine places, land had been transferred while in 22 cases, forest clearance was awaited and in 46 cases, files were being finalised.

Sukhu, while replying to Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal’s question, said that the government was considering to formulate a policy for outsourced employees, as a large number of youths had been employed under the category; there were 19,916 outsourced employees in 2020-21. He added that the government was aware of their problems.

He said, “As a large number of youths have been employed on the outsourced basis, we have enhanced their remuneration by Rs 750 per month till such time a policy is formulated for them.” He added that 5,000 regular appointments would be made in the Jal Shakti Department. The services of no outsourced employee had so far been terminated in the department.