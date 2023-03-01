Will oppose shifting of CUHP campus, says Dharamsala MLA

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 28

The Congress government has been silent over the rejection of the site proposed for a campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) in Jadrangal area of the Dharamsala Assembly constituency. However, local MLA Sudhir Sharma today said that he would not allow the shifting of the CUHP campus out of Dharamsala.

In a press statement issued here, Sharma said that if the Tibet government-in-exile and the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board and other offices could function from Dharamsala, why the CUHP campus could not be built here?

Sharma said, “I will take up the matter with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and ensure that the proposed CUHP campus in Dharamsala is not shifted to Dehra.” He alleged, “Due to a conspiracy by BJP leaders, the site for the CUHP campus in Dharamsala was rejected.”