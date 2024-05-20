Will unusual heatwave in Himachal break Shimla’s highest-ever temperature record of 32.4°C in May this year? Here's what weatherman says

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 20

It’s abnormally hot in Himachal.

And the key tourist hill destinations of Shimla, Dharamsala and Manali are unusually warmer this year.

Mercury crossed 30 degrees Celsius in Shimla on Saturday. The hill town has recorded highest temperature of 32.4°C in May 27, 2010.

As mercury continued to soar in Himachal, the meteorological department had sounded yellow alert for the hill state for the next four days.

The weather department issued a yellow warning for heat wave at isolated places in the lower hills, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kangra and Shimla districts.

The average maximum temperatures in the state are likely to increase by two and three degrees Celsius and are likely to remain appreciably above normal during the period, said the weather bureau.

The Met department warned that high temperatures and increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to the sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work.

The MeT office has also predicted rains at isolated places in mid hills and rains or snow at few places in higher hills on Monday and Tuesday.

