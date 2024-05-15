 Will pay Rs 15 cr for CUHP campus after poll: CM : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Will pay Rs 15 cr for CUHP campus after poll: CM
INDIA VOTES 2024

Will pay Rs 15 cr for CUHP campus after poll: CM

Will pay Rs 15 cr for CUHP campus after poll: CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, Cong candidates Anand Sharma and Davinder Jaggi at a rally in Dharamsala.



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government would pay Rs 15 crore for the transfer of forestland for the construction of a campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) at Jadrangal in the Dharamsala constituency.

‘Will make land deals of rebel MLAs public’

  • The rebel Congress MLAs are part of the land mafia and they have purchased several acres in Dharamsala, alleged Sukhu
  • In the next 10 days, he will make public all details of the land purchased by the rebel MLAs in the region, the Chief Minister said
  • Sudhir Sharma, when he was Congress MLA, had never come to him for public works but instead always approached him for personal works, said Sukhu

Sukhu addressed a rally organised at the Dari ground after Davinder Jaggi, Congress candidate for the Dharamsala Assembly byelection, filed his nomination. He said that the earlier estimate of Rs 30 crore for the transfer of forestland to the CUHP for the campus was exorbitant. A fresh survey was carried out and the estimate was reduced to Rs 15 crore, which would be paid in June after the elections, he added.

The Chief Minister alleged that the rebel MLAs were part of the land mafia and had purchased several acres in the Dharamsala region. “In the next 10 days, I shall make public all details of the land purchased by the rebel MLAs in the region,” he added. He alleged that BJP candidate for the Dharamsala byelection Sudhir Sharma had not been faithful to his family and so he could not be faithful to the people of the constituency as well.

He alleged that Sudhir Sharma as Congress MLA had never come to him for public works. “He always came to me for personal works which I did not oblige. He has left the party for personal gains,” he added. He urged the people of Dharamsala to vote for Jaggi.

Anand Sharma, Congress candidate from the Kangra parliamentary constituency, said that the Union Government did not help Himachal during the monsoon disaster last year. “Himachal suffered immense damage during the monsoon last year and it was the constitutional right of the state to get financial help from the Union Government. However, the Union Government discriminated against Himachal by not giving any special financial package to overcome the losses suffered due to the monsoon fury,” he added.

He said that most of the developmental works in Kangra district, including the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, National Institute of Fashion Technology, the tea board of India regional office in Palampur and the Kandrori industrial area were sanctioned during the rule of the UPA government under Manmohan Singh. “The BJP should list developmental projects it has given to Kangra in the past 10 years instead of trying to divide people on the basis of region or religion,” he added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

2
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut adds a touch of glamour to filing of nomination from Mandi; drives in an open jeep; sings paeans to PM Modi

3
India

‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

5
Diaspora

Former Indian Army officer working with UN killed in Gaza, first international casualty since Israel-Hamas conflict

6
Diaspora

Indian national pleads guilty to attacking White House with rented truck

7
Delhi

Excise 'scam': AAP will be made co-accused in money laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court

8
India

With Yogi by his side, PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency

9
Punjab

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

10
India

Lawyers can’t be sued by clients for ‘deficiency in service’ under Consumer Protection Act, rules SC

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

AAP to be made co-accused in excise policy scam, ED tells Delhi High Court

AAP to be made co-accused in excise policy scam, ED tells Delhi High Court

Verdict reserved on Sisodia’s bail pleas in money laundering...

Retired Indian Colonel on UN duty killed near Rafah

Retired Indian Colonel on UN duty killed near Rafah

AAP admits Kejri aide ‘assaulted’ Maliwal, says will face strict action

AAP admits Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar ‘assaulted’ Swati Maliwal, says will face strict action

Can’t sue lawyers for service deficiency: SC

Can’t sue lawyers for service deficiency: Supreme Court

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana stars in new role

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana Ranaut stars in new role


Cities

View All

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Pharmaceutical companies in Amritsar demand transit route from Attari for export to Central Asia

31 candidates in election fray as nine more file papers in Amritsar

BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundari calls on Dera Beas head

Family members, kin of Lok Sabha candidates carry out door-to-door campaigning in holy city

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda, Delhi

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

A chance to serve my birthplace: Tewari

A chance to serve my birthplace: Manish Tewari

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 file nominations for Chandigarh parliamentary seat

Congress, party candidate get Election Commission notice

Sanjay Tandon appeals for 90% voter turnout

Ruckus in MCD session over ‘assault’ on MP Swati Maliwal

Ruckus in MCD session over ‘assault’ on MP Swati Maliwal

BJP questions AAP’s response to ‘incident’

Excise policy case: K Kavitha’s custody extended till May 20

1 dead, 7 hurt in fire at I-T office

Ex-AAP, Congress leaders join saffron party

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Shambhavi Utkarsh of Army school tops Jalandhar district in CBSE Class XII exams

Students do their schools proud, shine in CBSE Class X, XII examinations

Jalandhar: Pawan Tinu files papers after roadshow; says defeat BJP, save Constitution

Phagwara: Close shave for bus passengers, others as three vehicles collide

Jalandhar MC chief inspects roads, orders testing of water in slum areas

Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

BCM Arya students shine in CBSE Class X, 4 bag top spot

Ludhiana hotelier gets Rs 2 crore extortion call

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring files nomination for Ludhiana parliamentary seat

Ludhiana: AAP’s Ashok Parashar Pappi opts for no roadshow

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Teachers set ablaze Education Minister’s effigy in Patiala