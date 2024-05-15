Will pay Rs 15 cr for CUHP campus after poll: CM

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government would pay Rs 15 crore for the transfer of forestland for the construction of a campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) at Jadrangal in the Dharamsala constituency.

Sukhu addressed a rally organised at the Dari ground after Davinder Jaggi, Congress candidate for the Dharamsala Assembly byelection, filed his nomination. He said that the earlier estimate of Rs 30 crore for the transfer of forestland to the CUHP for the campus was exorbitant. A fresh survey was carried out and the estimate was reduced to Rs 15 crore, which would be paid in June after the elections, he added.

The Chief Minister alleged that the rebel MLAs were part of the land mafia and had purchased several acres in the Dharamsala region. “In the next 10 days, I shall make public all details of the land purchased by the rebel MLAs in the region,” he added. He alleged that BJP candidate for the Dharamsala byelection Sudhir Sharma had not been faithful to his family and so he could not be faithful to the people of the constituency as well.

He alleged that Sudhir Sharma as Congress MLA had never come to him for public works. “He always came to me for personal works which I did not oblige. He has left the party for personal gains,” he added. He urged the people of Dharamsala to vote for Jaggi.

Anand Sharma, Congress candidate from the Kangra parliamentary constituency, said that the Union Government did not help Himachal during the monsoon disaster last year. “Himachal suffered immense damage during the monsoon last year and it was the constitutional right of the state to get financial help from the Union Government. However, the Union Government discriminated against Himachal by not giving any special financial package to overcome the losses suffered due to the monsoon fury,” he added.

He said that most of the developmental works in Kangra district, including the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, National Institute of Fashion Technology, the tea board of India regional office in Palampur and the Kandrori industrial area were sanctioned during the rule of the UPA government under Manmohan Singh. “The BJP should list developmental projects it has given to Kangra in the past 10 years instead of trying to divide people on the basis of region or religion,” he added.

