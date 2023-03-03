Will present White Paper on fiscal health in Assembly: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 2

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that his government would present a White Paper on the economic condition of the state in the upcoming Assembly session.

He said that the previous BJP government was responsible for the poor financial condition of the state. He added that the White Paper would help people understand the economic health of the state and unmindful spending done by the previous BJP government.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that the BJP was ready for a discussion on the White Paper. “The government should focus on development works instead of levelling allegations against the BJP. The government has been functional for three months now, but it has done nothing new. Development works have come to a standstill,” he alleged.

Thakur accused the Congress government of presenting wrong figures (related to debt) to people. “It’s the Congress government that has taken the maximum debt,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that his government was committed to fulfilling all 10 guarantees given to people during the Assembly elections. Sukhu, who visited the Congress office, said that a regular monthly interaction between the ministers and party workers would be held.

Meanwhile, Sukhu, at a meeting with the representatives of elective vehicle manufacturing companies here, asked them to incorporate modern technology and quality while making buses for the state.

He said, “To achieve the goal of making Himachal Pradesh a ‘Green Energy State’ by 2025, the state government intends to replace the HRTC fleet of diesel buses with electric ones in a phased manner.”

Sukhu said, “The government is committed to providing best and comfortable transportation services to the people of the state. The government is making earnest efforts to preserve the environment of the state.”

Nalagarh-Nadaun highway as green corridor