Will prevent construction work if demands not met: Farmer body

Our Correspondent

Rampur, April 11

A protest was staged under the banner of the Himachal Kisan Sabha against the builders of the 210-MW Luhri Hydroelectric Project, which is under construction in Bithal. The protesters reached the main office and submitted a memorandum and warned the authorities that they would disrupt the construction work after April 24 if the demands and problems of farmers were not addressed.

During the demonstration, former MLA Rakesh Singha said those affected by the project would stop the construction work any time after April 24 if their problems and demands were not heard and the project developers would be responsible for this. Singha added that the Kisan Sabha members went to the Luhri Project main office situated in Bithal and submitted the memorandum.

He said the project builders had not given employment to 168 people, whose land had been acquired for the construction of the project. The farmers near the project area were not being compensated for the damages caused to their crops due to pollution, nor were they being compensated for the cracks in their houses caused by the construction activities in the area.

Singha said the protesting farmers had warned the project developers in the memorandum that if all the legitimate demands and liabilities of the farmers were not met by April 24, they would carry out large-scale agitation. Due to this, the project construction work might come to a halt and the entire responsibility would be on the project developers. He said warnings were given to the SJVN in the past too, but the project builders seemed not to resolve their problems.

“The memorandum has been given as a warning. If this is not taken into consideration, the farmers will organise and plan a mass movement. They will be prepared to do whatever it takes to be heard,” added Singha.

A spokesperson for the Luhri Hydroelectric Project said the matter related to the liabilities was before the government as the administration would prepare the list of liabilities as per the parameters and losses would be compensated accordingly. He said the SJVN was determined to provide employment to state people through the project.