Will promote horticulture for self-reliance: Minister

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 17

Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi today inspected the tissue culture lab at Dadhol in Bilaspur district. He said the government would encourage horticulture in Shivalik region of the state to improve the economy of farmers.

He said the state government would examine the Himachal Pradesh Sub-Tropical Horticulture, Irrigation and Value Addition (HP SHIVA) project, envisaged to improve quality and quantity of horticulture produce in the lower districts. He added that the government would promote scientific ways of horticulture to make people self-reliant.

The Horticulture Minister said one of the objectives of the project was to involve youth and women in horticulture. The government would provide all possible help, including financial assistance, for the development of new orchards in the region.

He said people would be encouraged to cultivate citrus fruits as they were less prone to monkey menace. The climatic conditions of this region were better than many other countries and could produce better quality of citrus fruits. Farmers would be asked to make best use of drip irrigation systems, solar water pumps and cluster tanks to maintain moisture in their orchards, he added.

Ghumarwin MLA Rajesh Dharmani, SHIVA Project Director Devender Gupta, Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department Mala Sharma and Project Coordinator Dr Raman Angaria were also present.