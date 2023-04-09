Will promote state as all-season tourist destination, says Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 8

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that efforts would be made to promote and develop Himachal as an all-season tourist destination and Kangra as the tourism capital of the state.

Kangra as tourism capital Kangra district has beautiful Dhauladhar mountains, famous shrines and scope for adventure activities

for adventure activities There is a proposal to construct an international standard golf course at Pragpur village and beautification of Palampur

There is also a plan for a high-end resort, 24-hour tourism village, modern roller skating rink and a wellness centre

180 hectares identified at Bankhandi for a modern zoo to be built at a cost of Rs 300 crore

Under the Nai Rahein Nai Manzilein scheme, works worth Rs 20.59 crore being carried out in Kangra

Adventure tourism to be promoted at Pong Dam by introducing houseboats, cruises, yachts and water sports

He said, “Tourism is the mainstay of Himachal’s economy, which is endowed with abundant natural beauty, offering opportunities for pilgrimage, cultural and health tourism, besides water, snow and adventure sports. Efforts will be made to develop the state as all-season tourist destination and prolong the stay of tourists by providing more attractions.”

He said, “Kangra district has immense tourism potential. It has beautiful Dhauladhar mountains, famous shrines and the scope for adventure activities. The government is working to strengthen infrastructure and Rs 390 crore arranged through Asian development Bank (ADB) will be spent for the purpose.”

Sukhu said that the government had prepared blueprints of various projects in the district for strengthening infrastructure facilities. “There is a proposal to construct an international standard golf course at the heritage village of Pragpur and the beautification of Palampur. Besides, there is also a plan to construct a high-end resort, 24-hour tourism village, modern roller skating rink and a wellness centre,” he added.

He said that 180 hectares had been identified at Bankhandi to build a modern zoo at a cost of Rs 300 crore and its detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared. “Efforts are underway to promote adventure tourism by introducing houseboats, cruises, yachts and water sports activities at the Pong Dam,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that under the Nai Rahein Nai Manzilein scheme, works worth Rs 20.59 crore were being carried out in Kangra. Efforts were being made for the construction of the Chamunda ropeway from the Adi Himani Temple, he added.