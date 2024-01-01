Will provide horticulture implements at cheaper rates from today, says Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 31

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government would offer quality horticulture equipment, fertilisers and pesticides at affordable rates through Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) from January 1.

To modify existing schemes Chief Minister said his government was aiming to increase the income of horticulturists in the state. The Horticulture Department would suitably modify the existing schemes and make them more effective through appropriate restructuring

He said the government made provisions in its first budget for establishing an online system to facilitate procurement of horticulture produce at minimum support price by the HPMC

Sukhu assured the growers of introducing universal cartons to streamline the sale of apples in the upcoming season

Emphasising the government's commitment, he said the HPMC had reduced its profit margin from 15 per cent to 9 per cent, enabling apple growers to access quality products at more economical prices.

Furthermore, the HPMC has inked 38 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for direct purchases from original manufacturing companies, striving to offer farmers vital items at low rates. “Our government is committed to supporting apple growers and the decision to reduce margins reflects our dedication to uplifting the horticultural community and enhancing the economic wellbeing of apple growers in Himachal as our top priority,” he said.

He said his government was aiming to increase the income of the horticulturists in the state. The Horticulture Department would suitably modify the existing schemes and make them more effective through appropriate restructuring, he added.

He said the government made provisions in its first budget for an online system to be established to facilitate procurement of horticulture produce at minimum support price by the HPMC. “This online facility will also be available for booking the CA stores of the HPMC. Apart from the sale of produce from home, the farmers will also be able to book farm equipment and materials sold by HPMC,” he said.

He further said that grading/packing houses, CA and cold stores would be set up in association with FPOs in Bhavanagar in Kinnaur, Sandasu near Chirgaon, Anu in Jubbal, Chopal in Shimla, Jabli of Solan district, Sundernagar in Mandi, Duttnagar near Rampur Bushehar and Kharapathar in Shimla.

Looking ahead, he assured the growers that the sale of apple in the upcoming season would be streamlined into universal cartons.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu