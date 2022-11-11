Will provide OPS, jobs: Priyanka

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 10

Priyanka Gandhi, AICC general secretary, today said that the Congress had provided stable governments in various states and at the Centre. She alleged that the BJP had been using money power to destablise Congress governments.

Priyanka, while addressing a Parivartan Pratigya rally at Sataun in Sirmaur district, reiterated the party’s resolve to grant the old pension scheme (OPS) to government employees. She said that a decision on the issue would be taken in the very first Cabinet meeting if the Congress forms government.

She said, “The BJP has refused to grant the OPS on the pretext that it will drain the state’s revenue while the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have implemented it. The BJP is not willing to implement the OPS.”

Priyanka said, “When corporate loans worth lakhs of crores of rupees can be waived why employees are being denied the OPS? Himachal has a largest number of employees and the OPS should be implemented.”

She reminded people about her grandmother Indira Gandhi’s special bond with Himachal and her role in the formation of the state.

She said that the Goods and Sales Tax (GST) had been levied on apple cartons to the detriment of traders. She added, “More than 63,000 posts are vacant in government departments but the BJP government has not bothered to give employment to the youth. There are 30 lakh educated youth in the state and around 15 lakh of them are unemployed.”

Priyanka said, “The youth in Himachal are capable, aware and educated. The BJP does not have the will to fill 63,000 vacant posts. The Chief Minister says that it is not possible.”

She added in the past five years, the BJP government had pushed the state into an Rs 70,000 crore debt trap.

She reiterated the 10 poll guarantees of the Congress. She said that in the very first Cabinet meeting of the Congress government, the decision to provide one lakh jobs to the youth would be taken.

Priyanka said that health, educational and road infrastructure in the state was poor. She urged people to vote for the Congress so that it could provide jobs and the OPS.

Shillai MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan presented her a traditional robe. She also interacted with schoolchildren at Sataun. The party candidates from all five seats were present on the occasion.