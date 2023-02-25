Will raise MIS allocation issue with Centre: Negi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 24

The state government will take up the matter of budgetary allocation for the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) with the Central Government. “The scheme is extremely important for our state. Our expenditure under the MIS will increase even more in times to come. So, we will take it up with the Centre,” said Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi.

The Central Government has reduced the budgetary allocation for the MIS for 2023-24 to just Rs 1 lakh. This has made the government concerned as its MIS bill has been around Rs 90 crore to Rs 100 crore in the past two years. Under this scheme, the government procures C grade apple and citrus fruits from the fruit growers.

Currently, the government owes around Rs 84 crore as MIS payment to fruit growers. “The MIS payment gets delayed because we have to wait for Centre’s share. The MIS expenditure is borne by the state and the Centre on 50:50 basis. We will make the payment as soon as we get the Centre’s share,” he said.

Negi said that state’s MIS bill would increase even further as SHIVA project would increase the production of citrus fruits. “The expenditure on MIS is going to increase. Besides raising the issue with the Centre, we will also look to generate our resources for the scheme,” he added.

The Horticulture Minister said that apple would be bought from growers either on per kilo basis or in universal cartons this year onwards.

Asked if it wasn’t mandatory to implement the Meteorological Act, which mandates the selling and buying of fruits and vegetables only through weight or numbers, Negi said the government would do whatever was in the interest of the growers.