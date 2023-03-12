Will reopen denotified institutions: Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 11

The BJP organised a Jan Aakrosh rally here today against the decision of the state government to denotify and close down a large number of institutions and offices, which were opened by the previous BJP government.

Led by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, a large number of BJP workers and all other eight party MLAs from the district took part in the protest.

Thakur said, “Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has denotified various educational, health, revenue and other institutions and offices that were opened by the previous BJP government on the demand of people and their representatives.”

He added, “Whenever the BJP returns to power in the state, we will reopen all these institutions. We did not want to protest against the state government but the Chief Minister was constantly taking anti-people decisions. Yesterday, the state government denotified 19 colleges and the process is continuing.”

Thakur said, “The Congress came to power in Himachal by giving 10 guarantees to people during the Assembly elections. The Congress has been in power for three months now but its government has not fulfilled even one promise.”

He added, “It is the responsibility of the government to complete development projects, which were left incomplete during the previous BJP regime. Development is a continuous process and the Chief Minister should understand this.”

Thakur said, “The Chief Minister is misleading people by saying that the previous BJP government had made no budgetary provisions for the Shivdham project and the Mandi airport. The Congress government is planning to shut down Sardar Patel University in Mandi.”

He said that the BJP would intensify its statewide protests against the government if it continues to ignore public interests. “It seems the Congress is in a hurry to go out of power in the state, as it is continuously taking anti-people decisions,” he added.