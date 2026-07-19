Will sign power pact with ‘elder brother’ Punjab: CM

Calling Punjab an “elder brother” of Himachal, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said his government was signing a three-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the neighbouring state.

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Addressing the Chandigarh Leadership Conclave and the 23rd Annual General Meeting organised by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Chandigarh, on Saturday evening, the Chief Minister said Himachal Pradesh would continue to strengthen its “longstanding partnership” by supplying power to Punjab.

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The CM invited investors to invest in Himachal, describing the state as one of the most suitable destinations for investment.

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He committed to providing every possible facility and support to investors, saying Himachal was introducing a new industrial policy with reduced electricity tariffs to attract greater investment.

“The state is poised to emerge as a national leader in green hydrogen production in the coming years. As part of its clean energy initiatives, biochar plants are being established across the state, while a geothermal energy project has already been set up in Kinnaur district,” he said.

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The Chief Minister added that Himachal offered a conducive environment for the IT sector, and was working towards establishing data storage infrastructure in the state.

An IT park was being developed in Solan district’s Kandaghat, he added.

The CM said Himachal was making efforts to secure “its 7.19 per cent share” in Chandigarh, and that continuous dialogue was being held in this regard.

He added that a railway line from Chandigarh to Baddi was being developed, with the state government bearing 50 per cent of the expenditure on land acquisition and construction. “The railway network is expected to be completed within three years, and will benefit industrialists in Baddi and Nalagarh,” he added.

Talking about the impact of disasters in Himachal, Sukhu said the state remained completely safe for tourists even during the monsoon season, although it was essential to stay away from rivers and seasonal streams.

He said nearly 75 lakh people continued to live in Himachal during the monsoon season and, therefore, tourists should visit the state without fear. He said the state government was expanding the Kangra airport to promote tourism, and this investment would benefit both tourists and the industrial sector.

He said the state government was also constructing heliports to improve air connectivity in the state, and helicopter services to all district headquarters would be introduced in future.