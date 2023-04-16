Will spend Rs 500 crore to boost milk production: Minister

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 15

The state government will spend Rs 500 crore under the Him Ganga scheme to boost milk production in the state. The dairy farmers of Kangra district will benefit the most from the scheme, said Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar while presiding over a district-level Himachal Day function here.

Rs 1,311-crore ADB project A Rs 1,311-crore project funded by Asian Development Bank to be implemented to develop tourism infrastructure in the state

A zoo and a golf course will be developed in Kangra district under the ADB project

Under the Him Ganga scheme, the government will develop infrastructure for the collection, processing and distribution of milk and milk products

The government to give impetus to startups in agriculture

The minister unfurled the National Flag and took the salute of the marching contingents of the Himachal Police. “Himachal has progressed in leaps and bounds after its formation. The credit for the formation of the state goes of first Chief Minister YS Parmar,” he said.

He said that under the Him Ganga scheme, the government would develop infrastructure for the collection, processing and distribution of milk and milk products in the state. “The government will purchase cow milk at the rate of Rs 80 per litre and buffalo milk at the rate of Rs 100 per litre. Women will be involved in the Him Ganga scheme by forming cooperatives,” Chander Kumar added.

He said that the government would give impetus to startups in the field of agriculture. “The government will encourage farmers to give up traditional agriculture of wheat and rice and take up other cash crops. For this, the government intends to develop agriculture clusters for growing pulses, millets, vegetables and other cash crops,” he added.

The minister said that Kangra district would be developed as the tourism capital of the state. A Rs 1,311 crore project funded by Asian Development Bank would be implemented to develop tourism infrastructure in the state. “A zoo and a golf course will be developed in Kangra district,” he added.

He said the government was committed to providing one lakh jobs to the youth in the current financial year. Chief Parliamentary Secretaries Kishori Lal and Ashish Butail, Congress MLA Kewal Singh Pathania and former Rajya Sabha member Viplove Thakur were present.