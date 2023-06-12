Will strengthen cooperative banks: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 11

The state government will strengthen cooperative banks, equip them with digital technology and provide facilities to customers utilising modern technology by providing all possible assistance, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the SPARK-2023 event organised by the Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Bank Ltd (HPSCB) today.

The Chief Minister unveiled the bank’s new logo, launched Internet banking facility and Academy for Agriculture Entrepreneurship Development for Growth and Empowerment (Aagri EDGE) and a new website. He also released the bank’s vision document and presented prizes to the best performing branch offices of the bank.

He said, “Reforms will be implemented within six months to improve the functioning of cooperative banks and permissions under Section-118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act 1972 will be given on priority to co-operative banks for land purchase. The government is formulating a scheme to provide loans up to Rs 20 lakh at the rate of one per cent interest to poor students for higher education.”

“Taxi operators will be issued permits to run e-taxis. The government will provide 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of e-taxi, e-bus and e-truck. Financial assistance of 40 per cent will be given to set up solar power projects ranging from 250 kW to 2 MW and the electricity generated would be purchased by the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board Ltd. Cooperative banks should liberally provide loans in these schemes, whose sovereign guarantee would be provided by the state government. Cooperative bank would be

made prime bank for the scheme of setting up solar energy projects,” added the Chief Minister.

HPSCB Chairman Devender Shyam said the bank was actively participating in the green initiative of the government. He also presented a cheque of Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister towards Chief Minister Relief Fund on behalf of the bank.