Will take along everyone, says new BJP chief Rajeev Bindal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 24

Newly appointed BJP state president Rajeev Bindal today said that he would work in coordination with senior leaders and party workers to ensure the repeat of BJP’s 2019 impressive performance in the next year’s Lok Sabha poll.

Bindal assumed office amid beating of drums and a good turnout of party leaders and workers at the party headquarters here. Those present on the occasion included former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and outgoing party chief Suresh Kashyap.

“I am grateful to the central leadership, including Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, Nadda ji, Saudan Singh ji and Anurag Thakur for reposing faith in me,” he said.

“The strategy for the Shimla MC poll has already been chalked out by Suresh Kashyap, Jai Ram and others. I will join them in working in the seven wards that have been assigned to me,” Bindal said. “I assure each party worker that we will work together to galvanize the party across the state,” he said.

“Gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, we will take achievements of the Modi-led Central Government and the previous state government to the masses,” he said.