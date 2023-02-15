Will take up FCA clearance issue with Centre: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today expressed concern over delay in clearance of FCA and FRA cases for development projects in the state. He said that he would take up the issue with the Union Government.

Support livelihood Communities engaged in farming and grazing should be involved in tourism projects to support their livelihoods. — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief minister

Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the Forest Department here, said the state government was committed to maintaining a balance between development and environment.

He said, “Development projects of utmost importance like heliports, electric vehicle charging stations and day boarding schools, etc., are getting affected due to delay in getting FCA and FRA approvals.” He directed forest officers to expedite cases requiring FCA and FRA clearances.

Earlier, the Chief Minister presided over a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh State Board for Wildlife and directed the department to explore tourism activities like water sports and hot air balloon operations in the Pong Dam reservoir to attract maximum tourists to the Kangra Valley.

Sukhu said, “Mathial and Kathrah Khas in Dhameta ranges and Nangal Chowk sites in Nagrota Surian ranges have been identified for development as tourist spots. The Forest and Tourism departments will jointly develop these places to generate job opportunities.”

He said, “Activities like swimming, kayaking, canoeing, rafting and diving, etc, should be promoted in the reservoir.”