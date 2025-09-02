DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Will take up illegal mining issue with Punjab: Minister

Will take up illegal mining issue with Punjab: Minister

The issue of illegal mining near Shah Nehar was raised by Fatehpur MLA Bhawani Pathania during Zero Hour in the Vidhan Sabha
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today said Himachal will take up the issue of illegal mining due in the border areas in Kangra district with the Punjab Government and also file a writ petition in the High Court.

Advertisement

The issue of illegal mining near Shah Nehar was raised by Fatehpur MLA Bhawani Pathania during Zero Hour in the Vidhan Sabha, today. He said if this illegal mining activity is not curbed, it could pose a major threat to all low lying areas in Himachal and Punjab.

The minister admitted that illegal mining by people from Punjab was being undertaken in the border areas of Kangra, taking advantage of the boundary dispute between the two states. “Illegal crushers of Punjab are operating in Himachal areas and undertaking extraction, causing huge damage. There is a boundary dispute and many times Nurpur police have arrested these people but since the boundary is not demarcated the police had to leave them,” he said.

Advertisement

The minister said people are illegally undertaking mining within Himachal territory. “Unlike Himachal, where mining is done as per rules, Punjab and Uttrakhand do not follow rules and flout all norms,” Chauhan said.

He raised the issue of damage to Shah Nehar project due to illegal mining by a crusher in Changurwa village falling in Talwara Tehsil in Hoshiarpur district. “There are seven stone crushers in Chak Mirpur in Punjab and as per Punjab Mining Policy, it is not mandatory to have land mining lease to run a stone crusher in Punjab. They are extracting minerals from Himachal territory,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts