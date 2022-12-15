Will transfer employees only when necessary, says Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Shimla, December 14
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that his government would work in public interest and transfers employees only when required. “As such I did not feel the need for a major administrative reshuffle as was being expected,” he added.
Sukhu, while talking to mediapersons here, said, “I have a different style of functioning. I will order only need-based transfers in public interest, when necessary.” He added that all officers should do good work and he would not order transfers just because he was heading a new government.
He said that he had already discussed various issues with Deputy Commissioners and assigned them tasks, so transfers were not needed. “Normally, whenever a new Chief Minister assumes office, the entire administration, including Deputy Commissioners, SPs and most Secretaries, are changed,” he added.
Asked about Cabinet formation, Sukhu said that it would be done in consultation with the Congress high command. “During my visit to Delhi, I will be meeting the central party leadership and the issue of Cabinet expansion will obviously be discussed,” he added.
He said that the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha could be held at Dharamsala in the last week of December or postponed till January 15 next year. “We are considering these two options about convening the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha to be held at Dharamsala,” he said before leaving for Delhi. He added that the session could tentatively be held between December 28 and December 30 or after January 14.
