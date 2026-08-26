Will urge PM to end Agniveer scheme, Sukhu assures veterans

Chief Minister Sukhivinder Singh Sukhu, while chairing a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Ex-Servicemen Welfare Board in Shimla on Tuesday, assured the armed forces veterans that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over their demand to end the Agniveer recruitment scheme. The ex-servicemen strongly raised the issue of ending the Agniveer recruitment scheme at the meeting. They urged the Chief Minister to take up the matter with the Central Government, expressing concern over the long-term employment prospects and welfare of young people recruited under the Agniveer scheme.

Advertisement

An ex-serviceman from Kullu, Dayal Singh, said that the scheme did not provide adequate job security to the youth as Agniveers were being released from service after four years without the facility of pension and other benefits available to regular servicemen.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh had been particularly affected by the Agniveer scheme, with its impact also being felt in the economies of Kangra, Bilaspur, Una and Hamirpur districts. He reiterated his support for regular recruitment in armed forces and expressed concern over the reduction in Army recruitment quotas, which had caused disappointment among the state’s youth.

Advertisement

He referred to the state’s proud military tradition and the four Param Vir Chakras awarded to its soldiers and said that the scheme was unfair to the youth of the state and the country’s brave servicemen. He also encouraged the ex-servicemen to participate in strengthening the rural economy and consider adopting natural farming.

Besides, discussions were also held regarding various issues raised at the meeting. The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to take appropriate action and issued necessary instructions.

Advertisement

Sainik Welfare Minister Col Dhani Ram Shandil (retd) said, “Himachal Pradesh is a state with a strong military tradition and our ex-servicemen are one of the state’s valuable assets.” He assured the ex-servicemen that they would be provided with the benefits of government schemes in a simple, transparent and accessible manner.