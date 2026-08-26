DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Will urge PM to end Agniveer scheme, Sukhu assures veterans

Will urge PM to end Agniveer scheme, Sukhu assures veterans

article_Author
Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:45 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presides over a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Ex-servicemen Welfare Board in Shimla on Tuesday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Chief Minister Sukhivinder Singh Sukhu, while chairing a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Ex-Servicemen Welfare Board in Shimla on Tuesday, assured the armed forces veterans that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over their demand to end the Agniveer recruitment scheme. The ex-servicemen strongly raised the issue of ending the Agniveer recruitment scheme at the meeting. They urged the Chief Minister to take up the matter with the Central Government, expressing concern over the long-term employment prospects and welfare of young people recruited under the Agniveer scheme.

Advertisement

An ex-serviceman from Kullu, Dayal Singh, said that the scheme did not provide adequate job security to the youth as Agniveers were being released from service after four years without the facility of pension and other benefits available to regular servicemen.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh had been particularly affected by the Agniveer scheme, with its impact also being felt in the economies of Kangra, Bilaspur, Una and Hamirpur districts. He reiterated his support for regular recruitment in armed forces and expressed concern over the reduction in Army recruitment quotas, which had caused disappointment among the state’s youth.

Advertisement

He referred to the state’s proud military tradition and the four Param Vir Chakras awarded to its soldiers and said that the scheme was unfair to the youth of the state and the country’s brave servicemen. He also encouraged the ex-servicemen to participate in strengthening the rural economy and consider adopting natural farming.

Besides, discussions were also held regarding various issues raised at the meeting. The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to take appropriate action and issued necessary instructions.

Advertisement

Sainik Welfare Minister Col Dhani Ram Shandil (retd) said, “Himachal Pradesh is a state with a strong military tradition and our ex-servicemen are one of the state’s valuable assets.” He assured the ex-servicemen that they would be provided with the benefits of government schemes in a simple, transparent and accessible manner.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts