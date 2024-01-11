Will win all 4 Lok Sabha seats: Congress

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 10

Naresh Chauhan, principal media Adviser to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, today said that the Congress was ready for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and would emerge triumphant in all four Lok Sabha seats.

Naresh, while addressing mediapersons here, said the Chief Minister had asked his ministers and MLAs to hold public meetings in their respective areas, especially in every village, and inform people about the achievements of the state government in one year.

He said, “The Congress government has fulfilled its first promise of restoring the OPS for government employees and other guarantees will be fulfilled in a phased manner.” He added that the government had taken a big decision of providing 50 per cent subsidy to the unemployed for the purchase of electric vehicles under the Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Scheme.

He said the Centre did not provide any support to deal with the disaster.

