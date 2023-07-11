Will withhold payments for illegal dumping, warns NHAI

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, July 10

The NHAI has toughened its stance against the illegal dumping of debris in the state. The NHAI officials have issued a stern warning to all the contractors that it would not only penalise the offenders, but also withhold their bill payments.

The NHAI’s Regional Director had convened a meeting with all the construction companies and their contractors engaged in any national highway projects in the state at the weekend. He had directed the firms and contractors to remove construction debris dumped at non-designated places and on the banks of local rivulets within seven days.

Meanwhile, Vikas Surjewala, NHAI Project Director, Palampur, assessed the condition of the inter-state Chakki bridge at Kandwal after its protection wall around pillars 1 and 2 was washed away in flash floods.

Surjewala said that the dumping of construction debris was allowed only at approved sites and any individual found dumping waste along the highways would face action.

A private company handling the Pathankot-Mandi road widening project from Bher Khud to Seuni in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district had dumped excavated material in gorges along the road from Trilokpur to Seuni, posing a threat to local rivulets Brahal, Dehar and Bhed Khud.

The dumped material started sliding down into natural water bodies during rainfall. The State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) had imposed Rs 3 lakh as penalty on three road construction companies in May last year. Sources said that though the companies had deposited the penalty, the dumped construction debris was still lying on the banks of the local rivulets.

The contractors have also been instructed to contribute to environmental conservation by undertaking additional tree plantation and establishing additional rainwater harvesting systems to compensate for any environmental damage.