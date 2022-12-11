Will work for development of state: CM-elect

Shimla, December 10

Expressing gratitude to the Gandhi family, CM-designate and Congress leader Sukhvinder Sukhu today said the government would work for the development of the state.

“Our government will bring change. We will work for the development of HP,” Sukhu, who started his political career at the age of 18, told the media in his first statement after being named the new CM.

His appointment was approved by Congress national chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Four-time legislator Mukesh Agnihotri will be his deputy.

Their oath of office will be held in the state capital on Sunday at 11 am with the induction of the Council of Ministers later as per the discretion of the CM. — IANS