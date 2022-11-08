Will work for the poor, says Singha

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 7

CPM leader Rakesh Singha, while addressing a rally in Theog today, said regardless of the result in the election, he would continue to raise the issues of poor and marginalised section of society.

Singha urged the voters to support the CPM in Theog Assembly segment where Singha had defeated BJP candidate Rakesh Verma in in 2017. In the forthcoming elections, a multi-cornered contest is expected in the constituency.

CPM Politburo member Brinda Karat also attended the rally and campaigned in Singha’s favour. She said, “Singha has set an example for every leader. Every person could approach him in the past five years, especially during the Covid pandemic. I am sure that he is going to win with a huge margin this time.” The party was also hopeful of increasing their strength in the Vidhan Sabha this time, Karat added. “The CPM will force the government to make pro-people policies,” she said. Singha said the neo-liberal policies, which were initiated by the Congress and pushed ahead at a breakneck speed by the current regime, was causing a lot problems to the underprivileged section.

Singha said the 108/102 ambulance service staff worked 15 to 16 hours a day during the Covid. “But they were laid off when the contract of the management was handed over to other company. They sought help from the government but to no avail. It was only after the protest of CPM at National Health Mission Director’s office that they were rehired,” said Singha. A total of 30 case had been registered against him for standing with the poor and marginalised section of the society, he said.