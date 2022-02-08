Winners of 5-day Winter Carnival events awarded

Our Correspondent

KULLU, FEBruary 7

Education, Language, Art and Culture Minister Govind Singh Thakur was the chief guest during the award ceremony for various events held during Winter Carnival at the auditorium of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali today.

The minister awarded winners of tableau competitions, nati, fashion show and tug of war. He honoured the officers and employees of government and non-government organisations who worked during the five-day Winter Carnival. Apart from this, other institutions like Municipal Council Manali, Manali administration, president and officials of Manali Hoteliers Association were honoured for their contribution during the carnival.

The minister gave Rs 10,000 each to 154 Mahila Mandals for participating in the tableau competition. He awarded Rs 2 lakh to 118 Mahila Mandals for nati competition. This amount will be distributed equally among all these Mahila Mandals. In the tableau competition, Maa Durga Mahila Mandal, Manali, bagged the first position, Danidar Mahila Mandal Goshal second and Mahila Mandal Mathiana got the third position. They were awarded Rs 30,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

The minister presented Rs 10,000 to Jamdagni Mahila Mandal, Prini, for securing the first position in fashion show competition, Rs 6,000 to Mahila Mandal, Mathiana, for securing second position and Rs 4,000 to Mahila Mandal Vashisht for standing third. Monika Mahila Mandal, Himbri, and Vipasha Mahila Mandal, Raison, were awarded Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 for getting first and second position respectively in the tug of war competition.

He said the carnival was organised with enthusiasm after two years. Many organisations and people, including the Manali administration, contributed for the successful organisation of it.