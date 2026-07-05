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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Winners of Mr and Miss Northern 2026 felicitated in Himachal’s Mandi

Winners of Mr and Miss Northern 2026 felicitated in Himachal’s Mandi

Anubhav Sharma from Sirmaur and Sujal Rathore from Shimla were jointly crowned Mr Northern 2026; Ezza Singh Jamwal from Kangra and Ausam Sharma from Shimla were declared Miss Northern 2026

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 05:20 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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The winners expressed gratitude to the organisers, stating that the title represented not just a victory but the fulfilment of long-cherished dreams. Tribune Photo
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The winners of Mr and Miss Northern 2026 were felicitated at a grand ceremony held at Himachali Haveli, 7 Mile, in Mandi on Sunday.

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The event celebrated the success of the talent competition organised by Feet of Fire, which saw participation from around 1,200 contestants across the country.

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According to organiser Amit Bhatia, the grand finale of the competition was held on June 8 in Panchkula. He said the level of talent in this edition was so high that it became difficult to select single winners, leading the jury to declare joint winners in both male and female categories.

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This year, Anubhav Sharma from Sirmaur and Sujal Rathore from Shimla were jointly crowned Mr Northern 2026. In the female category, Ezza Singh Jamwal from Kangra and Ausam Sharma from Shimla were declared Miss Northern 2026.

At the felicitation ceremony, Amit Bhatia announced that the winners would receive a cash prize of Rs 51,000, along with a trophy, an international trip to Thailand, and opportunities to work in music videos and related entertainment projects.

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The winners expressed gratitude to the organisers, stating that the title represented not just a victory but the fulfilment of long-cherished dreams. They also said that participating in the competition helped them gain confidence, experience, and valuable learning in the field of modelling and performance.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Raja Singh Malhotra, Raku Walia, Anushka Dutta, and Jagdish, along with parents of the participants. Organiser Amit Bhatia thanked all supporters for their contribution in making the event successful.

The ceremony concluded with appreciation for the growing platform, which continues to promote young talent from Himachal Pradesh and across India.

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