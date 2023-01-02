Winter Carnival to begin from today

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, January 1

The 11th national Winter Carnival will become a centre of attraction for the tourists in Manali from January 2 to 6. The major purpose of organising the festival is to prolong the stay of tourists visiting the hill station for the Christmas and New Year celebrations. The carnival promotes folk culture and provides a platform to the artistes from within and outside the state.

Residents said some organisations and winter sports lovers started organising the event by conceptualising the carnival in the 1970s. Shyam Sunder Sharma, a senior citizen, said its main purpose at that time was to promote winter sports. “Harnam Singh, the then director of the mountaineering institute in Manali had an important role in starting this event,” he added.

Over time, the tradition of organising the event in one form or the other remained despite many ups and downs.

During the past three decades, the tourism industry as well as the Winter Carnival have seen huge expansion. Now, folk culture and many other aspects have been added to the carnival, making it a big cultural and adventure sports event. It attracts tourists to Kullu-Manali during the off-season after New Year. In order to expand the event, the then CM Prem Kumar Dhumal gave the Winter Carnival the status of a state-level festival in 1999. After this, the carnival continued to grow and in 2011, it was given the status of a national-level festival.

The organising committee has given a comprehensive cultural character to the carnival by including activities related to the rich folk culture of Kullu district.

On the launch of the carnival, the Mall Road looks like a mini-India with tableaux from different states on display. Competitions such as ‘Winter Queen’ and ‘Voice of Carnival’ provide a platform to young girls and talented singers. Women in local costumes even perform mega Natti.

Apart from this, tug of war, basketball, badminton, cricket and other sports have also been included in the carnival. A national-level skiing competition is also being organised.