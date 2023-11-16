Winter session likely in Dec last week: Speaker

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 15

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathnaia today said that the winter session was likely to be held in the last week of December and the budget session in February next year.

He said, “The Vidhan Sabha is ready for the winter session as and when the government desires to conduct it. The government has suggested us two periods — December 11 to 17 and December 18 to 25 — and we are prepared for the session anytime.” The winter session is held in Dharamsala every year.

The Cabinet is likely to finalise the dates for convening the winter session. There has been speculation that the winter session could be delayed as the monsoon session was held in September. It will also depend on the health of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who returned recently after receiving treatment at AIIMS, Delhi.

Pathania said, “The monsoon session was delayed due to devastation caused by heavy rainfall during July and August while the government remained busy with the relief and restoration work,” he added.

#Shimla