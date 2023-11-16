Winter session likely in Dec last week: Speaker

Shimla, November 15
Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathnaia today said that the winter session was likely to be held in the last week of December and the budget session in February next year.
He said, “The Vidhan Sabha is ready for the winter session as and when the government desires to conduct it. The government has suggested us two periods — December 11 to 17 and December 18 to 25 — and we are prepared for the session anytime.” The winter session is held in Dharamsala every year.
The Cabinet is likely to finalise the dates for convening the winter session. There has been speculation that the winter session could be delayed as the monsoon session was held in September. It will also depend on the health of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who returned recently after receiving treatment at AIIMS, Delhi.
Pathania said, “The monsoon session was delayed due to devastation caused by heavy rainfall during July and August while the government remained busy with the relief and restoration work,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...
India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK
With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...
India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten
Kohli breaks Sachin’s record, becomes first to slam 50th ODI...
Uttarakhand ropes in Thai experts for tunnel rescue op
Had saved children from flooded cave