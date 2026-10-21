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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Winter session likely in November: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker

Winter session likely in November: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and local MLA Kewal Singh Pathania during the concluding cultural evening of Shahpur Dasehra festival.
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The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly is likely to be held in Dharamsala in November, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said on Monday.

Addressing the concluding cultural evening of the district-level Shahpur Dasehra festival as the chief guest, Pathania said he had discussed the proposal with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The government was considering holding the session in November, keeping the convenience of tourists and the general public in mind, he added.

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Pathania was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at the venue by local MLA and Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania. SDM Ganesh Thakur and other officials were also present.

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Extending his greetings on Navratri, the Assembly Speaker lauded Kewal Singh Pathania for his vision and efforts in promoting the Shahpur Dasehra festival. He expressed confidence that the event would continue to grow and establish a distinct identity in the coming years.

Thanking the people of Shahpur for their affection and respect, the Speaker also praised the local MLA’s performance in the Assembly. He said Kewal Singh Pathania consistently raised issues of public interest and was among the legislators who performed exceptionally well.

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On the occasion, the Speaker announced a grant of Rs 1 lakh for organising the Shahpur Dasehra festival.

Welcoming the Speaker, Kewal Singh Pathania said he had always received his guidance and affection and expressed hope for his continued support and blessings in the future.

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