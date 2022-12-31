Winter session of Himachal Assembly from January 4

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 30

The first session of the 14th Legislative Assembly will be held from January 4-6 in Dharamsala.

On the first day of the three-day winter session, the newly elected Assembly members would be administered oath. The Governor Address is scheduled for the second day, followed by discussion on it on the final day. Protem Speaker Chander Kumar would administer oath to the MLAs. He will conduct the House till the new Speaker is elected.

The session was originally scheduled for December 23, which had to be postponed after CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tested Covid-positive. Ahead of the session, a rally has been planned in Dharamsala. The CM will attend it.