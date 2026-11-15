Winter session set to be stormy, BJP ready to corner government over state’s finances, law & order

The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, beginning in Dharamsala on November 16, is likely to witness stormy proceedings, as the BJP is preparing to corner the Congress government over the state’s financial condition, law and order, rising drug trafficking and unfulfilled poll guarantees.

The session having six sittings will be the last winter session of the 14th Vidhan Sabha ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for the end of next year. The session has been advanced in view of the winter tourism season. Last year, the session was held in November end and early December.

The Opposition is likely rake up several issues, including the alleged economic and administrative crisis, rising public debt, imposition of taxes and various cess, and the government’s handling of public assets. The proposed public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements involving old Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) hotels, Peterhoff and Himachal Niketan are also likely to come under scrutiny. The Opposition is expected to question transparency in these arrangements and the auction of Wildflower Hall hotel.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has accused the government of concealing details about the proposed management of public properties and questioned the rationale behind the decisions. He has also alleged that the government’s anti-drug campaign is focused more on publicity than effective enforcement, raising questions over the investigation into the seizure of drugs worth Rs 6 crore on August 18.

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The BJP is also expected to target the government over the alleged deterioration in law and order, increasing drug abuse and deaths among the youth. Besides, guarantees made by the Congress ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections will be another key issue, as the Opposition seeks answers to the poll promises and their implementation.

The Congress government, meanwhile, is expected to defend its performance by highlighting its achievements, welfare initiatives and decisions taken in the state’s interest. The recent Supreme Court verdict in the long-pending Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) power-sharing dispute is likely to figure prominently in its response.

The Supreme Court has directed Punjab and Haryana to provide Himachal Pradesh with 11,973 million units of electricity over 20 years towards its share from BBMB projects. The government has projected the verdict as a major victory for the state, with potential of generating substantial revenue.

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The ruling party is also expected to highlight its efforts to safeguard Himachal’s financial interests and its development initiatives while countering the BJP’s criticism.

Meanwhile, the Vidhan Sabha secretariat has received more than 400 questions from members. The questions largely relate to continuing vacancies in educational institutions, gaps in healthcare facilities, losses caused by the monsoon rainfall, poor road conditions and issues concerning tourism, agriculture, horticulture and transport sectors.