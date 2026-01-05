Winter wows: Kullu welcomes over 2L tourists in December

Kullu district recorded a sharp surge in tourist arrivals in December 2025, with nearly two lakh visitors from across the country flocking to the valley, reaffirming its status as a favoured winter destination in Himachal.

Advertisement

District Tourism Development Officer Rohit Sharma said around 2 lakh tourists visited Kullu during the month, attracted by its scenic landscapes, snowfall, adventure sports and spiritual sites. He added that the final, consolidated figures were still being compiled and would be available in the coming days.

Advertisement

Highlighting the scale of movement, Sharma said nearly 43,000 vehicles were registered at the Green Tax Barrier in Manali alone during December 2025. This marked an increase of about 1,000 vehicles compared to December 2024, pointing to growing tourist interest despite challenging winter conditions.

Advertisement

Manali remained the top draw, luring visitors with snowfall, skiing and other winter adventure activities. Kasol and Manikaran continued to attract tourists for their natural beauty, trekking routes, hot springs and religious significance. Offbeat destinations such as Banjar Valley, Jibhi and the Tirthan Valley also saw a rise in footfall, particularly among nature lovers and eco-tourists seeking quieter escapes.

Tourism department officials said hotels, homestays and allied businesses reported healthy occupancy during the peak winter period, giving a boost to the local economy. Taxi operators, shopkeepers and adventure service providers also benefited from the steady tourist inflow.

Advertisement

Sharma said the tourism department, in coordination with the district administration and other line departments, had made adequate arrangements to ensure the safety and convenience of visitors, especially in view of snowfall and fluctuating weather conditions. He urged tourists to adhere to official advisories and respect environmental guidelines.

With winter holidays continuing in several states, the department expects the momentum to carry into the coming weeks. Officials remain hopeful that sustained tourist inflow will further enhance employment opportunities and economic activity, while reinforcing the push for responsible and sustainable tourism in Kullu.