Wipro, employees’ deadlock over layoffs continues

The brewing dispute between the management of the Wipro company in Baddi and its laid-off employees has not been resolved despite the intervention of the labour inspector.

The workers were informed about the closure on May 25, when they reported for work in the morning but were told by the security staff that the company had been closed.

As many as 80 employees, who were working for years, have been laid-off after the management decided to close the factory following a prolonged strike underway since December 2024.

Labour inspector Amit Thakur, who held several rounds of talks between the factory management and the employees on Friday, said the former had intimated the government some weeks ago about its intent to shut the factory following a prolonged strike.

Since there were less than 200 employees, the company was not required to seek permission from the state government for closing its factory under the Industrial Disputes Act. The labour officials have been trying to settle the dispute pertaining to compensation for the sacked employees while the latter have expressed displeasure at the money, which was being offered. “Another round of talks would be held on June 4 where efforts would be made again to resolve all issues amicably,” said Thakur.

Left with no job at hand, the employees had also offered to work hard if the management re-opened the factory, said Hamid Khan, who headed the employees’ union.

In a statement issued by the company, they stated said, “Due to repeated disruptions and significant losses including the ongoing strike since December 2024, we were forced to make the difficult decision to close one of our factories in Baddi, having 80 workmen. Despite our efforts to sustain operations, this unit had become economically unsustainable.”

They added that their second factory at Baddi continued to perform well and remained a vital part of their business.

“This decision was carefully considered, and we are committed to supporting our employees and stakeholders throughout this transition, fully complying with all legal requirements,” added the press statement issued here on Saturday.

While lay-offs and closure of companies were increasingly coming to fore in Baddi, the state government failed to inspire the confidence of the investors by urging them to continue in the state.