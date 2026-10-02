With 200 flights a day, paragliding picks up in Bir-Billing, boosts tourism

Tourism in the Bir-Billing valley of Kangra district is witnessing a boom following the resumption of paragliding activities, with on an average 200 flights a day.

The paragliding season, which began on September 20 after weather conditions improved, is already attracting tourists from Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi, Chandigarh and other parts of the country. The increase in tourist arrivals has brought much-needed business for hotels, homestays, restaurants and other tourism-related establishments in Bir and adjoining areas.

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“We are expecting a particularly good season this year as the number of flights has increased and the arrival of international pilots is expected to add momentum. Foreign paragliding pilots are likely to start arriving in the valley by October 15,” says Ankit Sood, owner of AAPAS Hotel at Bir”.

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Paragliding remains the mainstay of the local tourism economy, as a large number of hotels, homestays and guesthouses are dependent on it for business. The increase in flying activity at weekend has already resulted in a noticeable rise in the tourist footfall.

Though the Tourism Department has not shown much interest in organising a major international or national-level paragliding competition this year, the expected presence of foreign pilots is likely to add colour and excitement to the valley.

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The department has also initiated measures to improve facilities for pilots and tourists. The work to lay mats at the Billing take-off point has been started to improve the safety and convenience of pilots. The authorities concerned are also taking steps to restore and make functional toilets at the landing site.

Tourism Department Deputy Director Vinay Dhiman says that the work to lay mats at the take-off point will be completed as soon as weather conditions are favourable.

With the peak flying season approaching, local tourism stakeholders are hoping that sustained paragliding activity and the arrival of foreign pilots will help extend the tourist season and provide a further boost to the local economy.