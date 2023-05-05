With 24 wards, Congress wrests Shimla MC from BJP

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, May 4

Continuing with its winning spree to complete a hat-trick, the Congress today swept the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) poll. The party registered victory in 24 of the 34 wards to wrest the prestigious civic body from the BJP.

The BJP has been reduced to a single digit as it won only in nine wards. While the CPM managed to win one ward (Summer Hill), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been struggling to gain a foothold in the hill state, faced a drubbing with all its 21 candidates completely rejected by the voters.

This is the third straight win for the Congress in the state after the bypoll to one Lok Sabha and three Assembly seats in 2021 and the Assembly elections last year.

The emphatic win has also come as a shot in the arm for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as these were the first elections held during his tenure as the CM even though Pratibha Singh, Mandi MP, is heading the party.

Even as the BJP cried foul, accusing the Congress of misusing power to woo the voters, Sukhu said the historic victory “is a validation of the four-month performance of the Congress government”. Even as 17 of the wards were reserved for women, a total of 20 women emerged victorious. Mayor Satya Kaundal lost to Mamta Chandel of the Congress from Sanjauli Chowk.

The BJP had won 17 wards in the last Municipal Corporation poll held in 2017 while the Congress had managed to win 13 wards.