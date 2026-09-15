With 453 cases reported, lumpy skin disease threat looms in Kangra district

The Animal Husbandry Department has stepped up surveillance and vaccination efforts in Kangra amid growing concerns over the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD), particularly through the movement and trade of livestock from Punjab and Haryana, where the infection has already been reported. Deputy Director Seema Guleria said that the Animal Husbandry Department had launched a campaign-mode vaccination drive to contain the disease. As many as 1.35 lakh doses of vaccine had been received and around 75,000 animals had been vaccinated so far, he added.

She said that 453 animals had been affected by the disease and 174 of them had recovered while 279 active cases remained under observation. Department teams were closely monitoring the infected animals and tracking the spread of the disease, she added.

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“Lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral disease affecting cattle. Infected animals may develop high fever, hard skin nodules, discharge from eyes and nose, lethargy, loss of appetite and reduced milk production. The department has advised livestock owners to immediately isolate the infected animals, maintain hygiene in cattle sheds and control flies and mosquitoes. Farmers should immediately contact the department if they notice unusual symptoms in their animals,” Seema said.

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Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania on Sunday received information regarding a cow showing symptoms suspected to be of the LSD at a cattle farmer’s house at Rait. He reached the farmer’s house and immediately called officials and veterinary doctors from the Animal Husbandry Department to examine the animal. Pathania subsequently held discussions with department officials and doctors to review the disease situation and preventive measures in the area.

He said that the Animal Husbandry Minister had assured him that a special campaign would be launched in Kangra district to prevent the spread of the LSD and safeguard the livestock and farmers. He added that the state government was committed to protecting the interests and welfare of livestock farmers.