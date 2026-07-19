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Home / Himachal Pradesh / With 644 marks, Darshil Thakur is Minerva NEET topper

With 644 marks, Darshil Thakur is Minerva NEET topper

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:57 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Students of Minerva Study Circle who excelled in the Re-NEET-2026 exam. Tribune photo
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Students of Minerva Study Circle once again demonstrated academic excellence in the Re-NEET-2026 results by delivering outstanding performance in the state. Darshil Thakur emerged the institute topper by securing an impressive 644 marks. Six students of the institute scored above 600 marks, more than 25 students secured over 550 marks and 60 students scored above 500 marks.

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“These achievements reflect the dedication of the students, the guidance of the experienced faculty and Minerva Study Circle’s structured academic approach. With its focus on concept-based learning, regular test series, personalised mentoring and detailed performance analysis. Minerva Study Circle has continued to produce excellent results year after year,” said institute founder Parvesh Chandel. It was for this reason that the institute was a preferred choice for medical aspirants in Himachal, he added.

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Chief Managing Director Rakesh Chandel, Managing Director Swadesh Chandel and Dharamsala centre head Capt Ajay Sharma congratulated the successful students, their parents and the teachers.

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