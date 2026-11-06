With BBMB verdict in HP’s favour, an upbeat CM Sukhu says he will now fight for water cess, Shanan project

Upbeat after the Supreme Court verdict in the pending BBMB arrears case coming in favour of Himachal, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said he will continue his fight for protecting Himachal’s interest and step up legal efforts for water cess and get back Shanan hydel project from Punjab.

Talking to the media in Chamba today, an upbeat Chief Minister said the much awaited Supreme Court verdict in the pending Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) arrears due to Himachal had finally been delivered in our favour. “The matter regarding Himachal getting its pending arrears from the BBMB which had been pending in the Supreme Court for the last 15 years has been finally decided. The verdict has come in favour of Himachal and the state will get almost 55 crore million units of power,” he said.

Sharing the details of the case, Sukhu said Himachal would get this power over the next 20 years. “Assuming we sell this power at the rate of Rs 6 per unit, Himachal will earn a revenue of almost Rs 500 crore every year. The manner in which we managed to sell power to Rajasthan at the rate of Rs 15.50 per unit, to Kerala at Rs 14.50 per unit and to Tamil Nadu at Rs 13.50, Himachal will make an additional earning of almost Rs 1,000 crore from sale of power,” he said.

He said he along with his cabinet has taken every fight to its logical end, be it the BJP’s attempt to topple Congress regime or fighting to get Himachal its legitimate due in the Kishau Dam agreement. “Our fight is not over yet as we will now step up efforts on the legal front to impose water cess to generate revenue and get back the Shanan hydel project in Jogindernagar in Mandi back from the Punjab Government,” he said.

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The Chief Minister said his government had tried to fight for Himachal’s legitimate rights at every stage and at every platform.

“This is our fourth big win including getting back the prime hotel of Wild Flower Hall, JSW, Kishau Dam and finally now the BBMB win,” he said. This reflects the state government’s political will and the intent to fight for Himachal’s rights on every front, he added.

Lashing out at the previous BJP regime, he said the double-engine government of the BJP failed to fight for Himachal’s rights. “This is not my individual win but the victory of the people of Himachal. I am not willing to compromise as far as the state’s interests are concerned as people have entrusted me with the responsibility to protect Himachal’s assets and interest,” he said.

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Sukhu said he along with his Cabinet has fought with complete sincerity and integrity at every front. “Despite the BJP’s attempt to destabilise our democratically elected government by making six Congress MLAs defect, it is with the blessings of the deities that people of Himachal expressed faith in our regime,” he said.