Withdraw call on deferring salary, Himachal staff urge govt

The state government’s decision to defer three per cent of employees’ salaries for six months has drawn criticism from staff, with Class I and Class II employees urging Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to reconsider the move.

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Calling the deferment unfair, employee representatives said they had already been burdened by pending dues. “We have requested the Chief Minister to review the decision. Already, our revised pay scale and Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears are pending with the government,” said Hira Lal Verma, secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Sanyukt Karamchari Mahasangh.

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In his Budget speech, the Chief Minister had announced a staggered deferment of salaries across categories of public officials. He deferred his own salary by 50 per cent, while the Deputy Chief Minister, ministers and top officials such as the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police would see a 30 per cent deferment. MLAs and senior bureaucrats would face a 20 per cent cut, while Group A and Group B employees would have three per cent of their salaries deferred. Group C and Group D employees were excluded.

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The Sanyukt Karamchari Mahasangh, which represents employees from multiple government departments, argued that the measure would have a negligible impact on state finances. “There are 28,000 to 30,000 Group A and Group B government employees in the state. If the three per cent cut is applied to basic salary, the government would save about Rs 8 crore a month. If applied to gross salary, the savings would be around Rs 12 crore,” Verma said.

He added the state’s monthly salary and pension liability stands at roughly Rs 2,300 crore. “Rs 8 crore or Rs 12 crore is insignificant compared to the total expenditure on salaries and pensions,” he said.

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The Mahasangh has urged the government to withdraw the decision, citing financial stress among employees due to the non-payment of four instalments of Dearness Allowance and arrears under the revised 2016 pay scales. The State Lecturers Association and the College Teachers Association have also expressed resentment and sought a rollback.

Verma claimed some senior bureaucrats affected by the 20 per cent deferment were informally reaching out for a review of the decision. “A 20 per cent salary deferment is substantial and would disrupt the budgets of these officials,” he said.