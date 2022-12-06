Withdraw charge or face stir: Manch

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 5

Himachal Bhumi Adhigrahan Prabhavit Manch has urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to withdraw its notification regarding increase in charges at toll plaza at Dohlunala on the Chandigarh-Manali highway in Kullu district or get ready to face protest.

The people of Kullu district have been opposing the decision of the NHAI to increase toll tax charges drastically for the past few days. Now, Himachal Bhumi Adhigrahan Prabhavit Manch has come forward to support the cause of public.

Joginder Walia, convener of the manch, said the NHAI had increased toll tax at Dohlunala toll plaza from December 2. Now a common man will have to pay Rs 75 instead of Rs 35 (car-jeep) toll tax.

He said that earlier the notification regarding toll tax charges was issued on April 1, 2022, which was to continue till March 31, 2023, but even before the time limit, a fresh notification has been issued by the NHAI to increase the rate at the toll plaza.