Withdraw lottery tender, ex-minister Anurag Thakur urges Himachal CM Sukhu

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday demanded that CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu immediately withdraw a tender issued by the Finance Department to reintroduce state-run lotteries in Himachal Pradesh.

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Thakur wrote to Sukhu urging him to abandon the proposal in the interest of the people of the state. The state government on August 19 floated an e-tender to appoint a sole agent for selling lotteries, which is being reintroduced in the state after nearly 25 years.

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