Woman, 6-yr-old son die in mishap

Our Correspondent

Una, January 24

A woman and her six-year-old son were killed while her husband was injured when the bike they were riding met with an accident at Nanavi village in Bangana subdivision this morning.

The deceased were identified as Sarvan Kaur and Vansh Preet. Injured Karnail Singh was referred to the District Hospital, Una. The victims were residents of Raipur village in Patiala of Punjab.

They were returning from Baba Balak Nath shrine in Hamirpur when their bike skidded and they fell on the road. Sarvan and Vansh were crushed to death under the rear wheel of a truck coming from the opposite side.

The bodies had been sent for the autopsy.