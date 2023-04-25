Woman abducted from Moradabad rescued in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, April 24

A Moradabad woman, who was allegedly kidnapped from her house a few days ago, was rescued from Una in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh and Himachal police forces. The woman, identified as Kanchan Thakur, was found with a man, also from Moradabad, in a rented accommodation on the Una-Hamirpur road.

Police sources said the accused, identified as Nasir, allegedly abducted the woman from Moradabad with the help of his accomplices. Una ASP Sanjeev Bhatia said the accused managed to escape from the rented accommodation.

However, the victim was rescued and handed over to her parents, said the ASP. He said teams have been constituted to nab the accused. It is reported that Nasir was a daily wager and had come from Moradabad in search of work.