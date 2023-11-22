Woman arrested in Forex trading scam

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 21

The police have made third arrest in Rs 210 crore Forex trading scam in Mandi district. A woman was arrested from Bhunter in Kullu district yesterday. According to the police, two accused were arrested earlier by the police, one from Delhi and second from Ambala.

The accused were operating under QFX company in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, New Delhi, Gujarat and Goa. The company had opened two offices in Mandi. The accused were taking big deposits from customers by promising 60 per cent return in 12 months. The company had lured over 100 people in Mandi district into investing in its scheme.

The company had been operating in Mandi since July 2021 and had opened offices in Mandi Sadar and Nagchala, the police said.

During investigation, the police found that the company was trading in foreign exchange without a licence. The police are now looking for other accused, who were also involved in the foreign exchange fraud.

