Palampur: Ederly woman attacked by stray bull succumbs

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 5

An 80-year-old woman succumbed to injuries on Saturday, a week after she was attacked by a stray bull. The deceased, Keasri Devi, was a resident of Rajpur in Ward number 11 of the city.

The deceased was attacked by the bull when she was on her way to a shop at Rajpur chowk. Family members of the woman said after the bull hit her, she fell on the ground. Although the locals rushed to save her, the bull kept striking her again and again, they added.

The locals claimed that the stray bull had attacked more than a dozen people in the area in the past month but the administration was yet to take any action and impound it.

The increasing stray cattle population in the city has become a matter for concern, said Kulbhushan Ralhan, convener of the NGO, People’s Voice. “The problem is acute in the city’s markets. They often block the roads and ransack garbage bins,” he added.