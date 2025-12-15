Woman becomes first visually impaired person in state to complete PhD

In a significant feat, Dr Muskan Negi, Youth Icon of the Election Commission of India, who is also an accomplished singer and an Assistant Professor, has become the first 100 per cent visually impaired woman from the state to be awarded a PhD by Himachal Pradesh University (HPU).

She has completed her PhD in music under the supervision of Dr Mrityunjay Sharma. She is currently serving as an Assistant Professor at Rajkiya Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (RKMV), Shimla, and is also the brand ambassador of Umang Foundation.

Speaking on her achievement, Dr Sharma stated that Dr Negi demonstrated exceptional dedication during her MA, MPhil and PhD studies in music at the university, overcoming visual impairment as a challenge and emerging victorious through hard work.

Dr Negi attributed her success first to her parents, Ambika Devi and Jai Chand, along with other family members. She said her parents encouraged and motivated her to excel in academics and singing. She also expressed her gratitude to her research supervisor, faculty members of the Department of Music.

Apart from being the Youth Icon of Election Commission, she has also been conferred numerous national and state-level awards for her achievements in music. Also, she was among the first visually impaired students to secure admission at Government Model Girls Senior Secondary School, Portmore, and RKMV, Shimla. She is also a regular blood donor.