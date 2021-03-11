Woman, child found dead in Mandi district

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 22

A young woman and her child were found dead in a cowshed in Sakor village of Mandi district today. Aged around 25, the woman hailed from Kullu district.

According to the police, some passers-by noticed the decomposed bodies and informed them on Saturday.

Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said a police team was rushed to the spot. “A poison vial was found near the bodies, indicating that it might be suicide. No injury mark was found on the bodies of the woman and the child,” she said. The police are waiting for postmortem reports.

“During investigation, it came to light that the woman had left her husband a few years ago due to some family dispute. Since then, she had been living with another man in Mandi. The police have summoned him for interrogation,” the SP said.

All aspects are being looked into to ascertain if it is a suicide. Further action will be taken accordingly, she added.