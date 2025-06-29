Woman, daughter killed as car plunges into Pin Parvati river

A family’s journey turned into a tragedy when their vehicle plunged into the Pin Parvati river near Pagal nullah on the Aut–Sainj road today.

Advertisement

The accident, which occurred late afternoon, claimed the lives of a woman and her young daughter. The woman’s husband sustained grievous injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Babli alias Shabu (27) and Angel (3) of Banogi village of Sainj. Sonu Prakash is under treatment in CHC Nagwain. The police have registered a case under Sections 281, 125(9) and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Advertisement

The local authorities report that the family, residents of Banogi village in the Sainj valley, was travelling towards Sainj when the car reportedly skidded off the narrow mountain road and tumbled down the gorge into the fast-flowing river below.

Rescue teams, aided by the district disaster management unit and local volunteers, worked through the difficult terrain to reach the wreckage and pulled out the occupants from the submerged vehicle.

Advertisement

Two bodies were extricated and were pronounced dead at the scene. Sonu Prakash was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Banjar MLA Surender Shourie expressed deep sorrow over the loss. “Such accidents underscore the treacherous nature of these winding roads,” he said, extending his condolences to the bereaved family and assuring an inquiry into the circumstances that led to it.

Locals have long raised concerns about the condition of the Aut–Sainj stretch, citing inadequate guardrails and frequent landslides during the monsoon. “We begged the authorities for months to reinforce this section,” said Rajesh, a local resident who helped at the site. “It’s heartbreaking that action didn’t come on time.”

Post-mortem examinations are scheduled for tomorrow after which the bodies will be released to the family for final rites. As Banogi villagers prepare to mourn their deceased, the community is demanding urgent road-safety improvements.