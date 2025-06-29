DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Woman, daughter killed as car plunges into Pin Parvati river

Woman, daughter killed as car plunges into Pin Parvati river

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 12:04 AM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The ill-fated vehicle that plunged into the Pin Parbati river at the Sainj valley in Kullu on Saturday.
Advertisement

A family’s journey turned into a tragedy when their vehicle plunged into the Pin Parvati river near Pagal nullah on the Aut–Sainj road today.

Advertisement

The accident, which occurred late afternoon, claimed the lives of a woman and her young daughter. The woman’s husband sustained grievous injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Babli alias Shabu (27) and Angel (3) of Banogi village of Sainj. Sonu Prakash is under treatment in CHC Nagwain. The police have registered a case under Sections 281, 125(9) and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Advertisement

The local authorities report that the family, residents of Banogi village in the Sainj valley, was travelling towards Sainj when the car reportedly skidded off the narrow mountain road and tumbled down the gorge into the fast-flowing river below.

Rescue teams, aided by the district disaster management unit and local volunteers, worked through the difficult terrain to reach the wreckage and pulled out the occupants from the submerged vehicle.

Advertisement

Two bodies were extricated and were pronounced dead at the scene. Sonu Prakash was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Banjar MLA Surender Shourie expressed deep sorrow over the loss. “Such accidents underscore the treacherous nature of these winding roads,” he said, extending his condolences to the bereaved family and assuring an inquiry into the circumstances that led to it.

Locals have long raised concerns about the condition of the Aut–Sainj stretch, citing inadequate guardrails and frequent landslides during the monsoon. “We begged the authorities for months to reinforce this section,” said Rajesh, a local resident who helped at the site. “It’s heartbreaking that action didn’t come on time.”

Post-mortem examinations are scheduled for tomorrow after which the bodies will be released to the family for final rites. As Banogi villagers prepare to mourn their deceased, the community is demanding urgent road-safety improvements.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts